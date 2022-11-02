Admin/Front Desk Assistant

The British School at Rome (BSR) — the largest of the British International Research Institutes — is a centre of interdisciplinary research excellence in the Mediterranean supporting the full range of arts, humanities and social sciences. It creates an environment for work of international standing and impact from Britain and the Commonwealth, and a bridge into the intellectual and cultural heart of Rome and Italy.

We are seeking to appoint a self-motivated and efficient person to cover the Front Desk at the main entrance to the British School at Rome. The successful candidate will support the Residence and Estate Manager in the areas of: (1) reception and residence duties; (2) tasks related to Academic Events; and (3) general administrative support. Excellent written and spoken English, with very good Italian, are essential for this role.

This is a part-time post (24 hours per week), based in the BSR’s Rome office, in Via Antonio Gramsci 61.

Application

Applications — which should include a completed application form, a letter of application (one to two sides, explaining how your skills and experience are relevant to this post) and a curriculum vitae — should be sent as Word documents or pdfs to HRManager@bsrome.it.

For further particulars, see http://www.bsr.ac.uk/about/staff-and-fellows/vacancies.

Closing date for applications: noon (CET) Friday 18 November 2022