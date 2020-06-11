Adjunct Faculty Positions: Media Studies/Communications/Public Relations and Sociology

ACCENT Rome Study Center is searching for adjunct faculty to teach the following courses for a US University Partner in Rome - Fall 2021 Semester:

Public Relations (Communications)

Digital Media Research (Media Studies/Communications)

Crime and Deviance (Sociology)

Courses will be taught in English, candidates should possess a PhD in the appropriate field or and MA with a directly related senior professional role.

Please send CV including list of University courses taught to romejobs@accentintl.com