Classifieds Jobs wanted in Rome

Acorn International Summer School June 9 - July 25 - English Teachers Wanted

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS is seeking motivated english language teachers for our Summer School Program. Please send your CV to frontoffice@acornhouse.school with availability.

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

