Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Substitute teacher for English Language and Literature Cover

Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS is seeking a teacher for a temporary paternity cover and following substitution work in Middle School and High School. Immediate start. Please send CV.

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

Acorn International School Seeks Substitute teacher for English Language and Literature Cover

Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

