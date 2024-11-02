20.9 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 02 November 2024
Italy's news in English
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Acorn International School Seeks middle school social science teacher for immediate start
Classifieds Jobs available in Rome

Acorn International School Seeks middle school social science teacher for immediate start

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS Seeks MS History and Geography teacher. Part Time position, Monday and Tuesday.

please send CV.

General Info

Address Via Leonida Bissolati 20
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

View on Map

Acorn International School Seeks middle school social science teacher for immediate start

Via Leonida Bissolati 20

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs available in Rome

Seeking Preschool Mother Tongue Teacher in EUR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs available in Rome

Seeking nanny

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs available in Rome

Qualified ESL teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs available in Rome

Accademia Linguistica Trinity School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs available in Rome

Experienced English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs available in Rome

JCU Runner/Light Maintenance Assistance

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs available in Rome

JCU Front Office Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs available in Rome

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2024/25

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -