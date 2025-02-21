Acorn International School Seeks Middle School History/Geography Teacher for Immediate Part Time Start

Acorn International School is seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated Middle School History/Geography Teacher for a part-time position. The ideal candidate will have experience guiding young learners, a solid background in humanities, and a passion for interactive teaching.

Key Responsibilities:

Teach engaging and age-appropriate lessons in History and Geography.

Develop creative instructional materials and activities.

Foster critical thinking and global awareness.

Maintain a supportive and inclusive classroom environment.

If you’re committed to inspiring the next generation of global citizens, please send your resume and cover letter to frontoffice@acornhouse.school . We look forward to welcoming you to our dynamic learning community!