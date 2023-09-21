Acorn International School seeks Math teacher/assistant for immediate start with mixed ability groupings. Please include CV and cover letter. Position is suitable for recent graduates also with limited teaching experience as training will be provided
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
Acorn International School seeks Math teacher/assistant for immediate start
Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Monther Tongue/ Bilingual English Teachers Needed
Journal paper and article Writing Service in Rome
Tour leaders wanted English and/or French, German speaking