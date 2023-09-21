24.8 C
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks Math teacher/assistant for immediate start

Acorn International School seeks Math teacher/assistant for immediate start with mixed ability groupings. Please include CV and cover letter. Position is suitable for recent graduates also with limited teaching experience as training will be provided

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

Acorn International School seeks Math teacher/assistant for immediate start

Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy

