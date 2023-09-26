29.9 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Acorn International School seeks English Language and Literature teacher for Middle School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

AIS is looking for a flexible, qualified English L&L teacher for an immediate start. Competitive salary in our new state of the art campus immersed in the greenery of Veio park.

General Info

Address Via della Giustiniana, 1200, 00189 Roma RM, Italy
Email address front.office@acornhouse.school

