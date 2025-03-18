Acorn International School Seeks Early Years Assistantsfor immediate start and next year opportunity (maternity cover)

Acorn International School is seeking a dedicated Early Years Teaching Assistant for an immediate start to cover maternity leave. The ideal candidate will have experience working with young children, a collaborative mindset, and a passion for early childhood education. Fluency in English is required, and additional languages are a plus.

This is a temporary, full-time position in a dynamic international school environment.

To apply, please send your CV and a brief cover letter to frontoffice@acornhouse.school