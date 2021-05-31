Accounts Payable Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, is seeking a highly motivated Accounts Payable Assistant to join our Team at John Cabot University. The Accounts Payable Assistant will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the accounts payable office, including but not limited to processing invoices, refunds, wire transfers, and any additional requests made by the Supervisor.

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

For a list of duties and qualifications, see Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu)

Email your (English only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Accounts Payable Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

General Info

Address Via della Lungara 233

View on Map

Accounts Payable Assistant

Via della Lungara 233
