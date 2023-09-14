ACCOUNTANT/ASSISTANT TREASURER in a FEMALE RELIGIOUS CONGREGATION, ROME

The head office of a female Catholic Religious Order based in Monteverde, Rome seeks a dedicated Accountant to join our staff on a full-time basis. As a religious congregation committed to serving the Church in more than 40 countries around the world, the Accountant will play a crucial role in the effective and efficient management of our financial affairs. This role supports the work of the Congregation's General Treasurer and her team. The main duties of the role include managing all financial transactions; accurate and up-to-date Congregational records, including general ledgers, accounts receivable/ payable and payroll records; prepare and analyze financial statements, periodic reports and budgets to ensure compliance with accounting principles and regulations; attend meetings with the leadership team to provide financial updates, guidance and recommendations as needed.

The ideal candidate should have at least three to five years of experience in a similar accountant role, preferably at an international level and in a non-profit or religious organization, with a University Degree in a relevant discipline. Strong knowledge of accounting principles, practices and procedures. Proficiency in accounting software and Microsoft Office Suite. Ability to work independently and collaboratively, manage multiple tasks and meet deadlines . Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a high level of integrity and confidentiality. Candidates should be fluent in Italian, Spanish and English, written and spoken. All candidates must possess valid documents to work in the EU in Italy.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume, cover letter and three professional references to generalatoecon@gmail.com, before September 22, 2023. Please mention the position title, "Accountant" in the subject line of the email. The Congregation is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We encourage applications from individuals interested in this position.