Jobs vacant

ACCOUNTANT/ASSISTANT TREASURER

Wanted in Rome

Date:

The head office of a female Catholic Religious Order based in Monteverde, Rome, committed to serving the Church in more than 40 countries around the world, seeks a dedicated assistant to join our staff on a full-time basis.

The role supports the work of the Congregation's General Treasurer and her team. The main duties include general administration: accounting and general services.

The main responsibilities include: Record account payables (invoices). Reconcile bank statements. Filing and organizing documents. Handling medical appointments and medical insurance. Draft, review and send communications on behalf of the General Treasurer. Coordinate travel arrangements.

Desirable skills and qualifications: High level of integrity and confidentiality. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Time-management skills. Ability to multitask. University Degree . Good knowledge of MS Office tools in particular Microsoft Excel. Fluency in Italian and English. Knowledge of Spanish is desirable. Preferably experience in international and religious orders.

All candidates must possess valid documents to work in the EU in Italy. Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and cover letter to sshmhroma@gmail.com before November 3rd, 2023. Please mention the position title, “Treasurer Assistant” in the subject line of the email. The Congregation is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace

