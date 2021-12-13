ACCOUNT MANAGER JUNIOR

Walk In is a full service advertising agency created in 2008. Our unique positioning is that our top management comes from the marketing of top FMCG Companies who saw an opportunity to offer clients strong strategic approach coupled with outstanding creativity.

We are looking for an ambitious Junior Account/Project Manager for a 6 months full time internship. Smart working from wherever.

Role and responsibilities · Managing and rewiewing progress and delivering the client’s advertising projects in 7 countries. Coordinating creative and media departments to deliver top notch campaigns. The candidate will also take care of communication analysis and recommendations.

Key Requirements

English mother tongue

· Degree in Marketing Management or Communication

· Experience in using Office package: Word, Excel, PPT and Business Intelligence tools to produce reports and KPI analysis;

· Good time-management skills with a problem-solving attitude

· Energy, enthusiasm and the ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines and demanding targets

· High level of analytical and organizational skills and excellent attention to detail.

Send cv to g.alfieri@walkin.name with a cover letter emphasising your fit to this role. Thank you.