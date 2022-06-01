Accent - Partnership & Development Coordinator

Accent Global Learning is seeking a Rome-based Program Development Coordinator, responsible for supporting partnership and program development projects across six study centers in Europe. The position requires academic sensitivity, excellent communication, and organizational, analytical and research skills. The ideal candidate will analyze and understand the needs of diverse university partners to propose programming customized to each institution’s objectives, curriculum, and student interests. Candidates will have strong interpersonal and networking skills and be able to deal with a variety of tasks simultaneously both individually and as part of a team. Bilingual proficiency in English required.

Please read complete description, qualifications, and application requirements: https://accentglobal.com/careers/