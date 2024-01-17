Accent Global Learning Rome hiring an Academic Coordinator and an Assistant Programs Coordinator

Accent Global Learning is a leading study abroad academic service provider working with several US colleges and universities.

Accent Rome is hiring a part-time Academic Coordinator (permanent position) and a full-time, temporary (Mid-March - July 2024) Assistant Programs Coordinator. CVs and Cover letters must be sent to romejobs@accentglobal.com

Link to job description below. Please read carefully.

https://accentglobal.com/careers/