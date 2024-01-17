Accent Global Learning Rome hiring an Academic Coordinator and an Assistant Programs Coordinator
Accent Global Learning is a leading study abroad academic service provider working with several US colleges and universities.
Accent Rome is hiring a part-time Academic Coordinator (permanent position) and a full-time, temporary (Mid-March - July 2024) Assistant Programs Coordinator. CVs and Cover letters must be sent to romejobs@accentglobal.com
Link to job description below. Please read carefully.
https://accentglobal.com/careers/
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Notre Dame SoA Rome Studies Program Hiring
Amazing residential complex overlooking Vatican
Primary School Teacher at B.I.G. British International School in Rome
Bilingue x traduzioni e lezioni .