12.1 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 20 January 2024
Italy's news in English
  3. Accent Global Learning Rome hiring an Academic Coordinator and an Assistant Programs Coordinator
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Accent Global Learning Rome hiring an Academic Coordinator and an Assistant Programs Coordinator

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Accent Global Learning is a leading study abroad academic service provider working with several US colleges and universities.

Accent Rome is hiring a part-time Academic Coordinator (permanent position) and a full-time, temporary (Mid-March - July 2024) Assistant Programs Coordinator. CVs and Cover letters must be sent to romejobs@accentglobal.com

Link to job description below. Please read carefully.

https://accentglobal.com/careers/

