3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA

Castel di Leva - just outside GRA in a unique ranch nestled in the Roman countryside with incredible view of the Roman Castelli Hills. We have a remarkable 160m2 apartment, part of a larger villa, renting to referenced individuals. It has a 12m2 terrace and 300m2 private garden. It's made up of a foyer, double living room, dining room, 3 large bedrooms and kitchen. Renting FURNISHED or NOT FURNISHED! Air conditioning and independent heating. Hand made Italian tile flooring.Available: 15 Feb. 2020. Concierge. Minimum 6 months or more. €2800 (negotiable) + 200 condominio. LEASE in individual's name. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate.