3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA

Castel di Leva - just outside GRA in a unique ranch nestled in the Roman countryside with incredible view of the Roman Castelli Hills. We have a remarkable 160m2 apartment, part of a larger villa, renting to referenced individuals. It has a 12m2 terrace and 300m2 private garden. It's made up of a foyer, double living room, dining room, 3 large bedrooms and kitchen. Renting FURNISHED or NOT FURNISHED! Air conditioning and independent heating. Hand made Italian tile flooring.Available: 15 Feb. 2020. Concierge. Minimum 6 months or more. €2800 (negotiable) + 200 condominio. LEASE in individual's name. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Fee Separate.

General Info

Price info €2800
Address Via Castelluccia di S. Paolo, 00134 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 16
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 1
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 1
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 2
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 2
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 3
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 3
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 4
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 4
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 5
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 5
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 6
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 6
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 7
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 7
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 8
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 8
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 9
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 9
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 10
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 10
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 11
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 11
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 12
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 12
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 13
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 13
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 14
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 14
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 15
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 15
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 16
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 16
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 1
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 2
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 3
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 4
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 5
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 6
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 7
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 8
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 9
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 10
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 11
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 12
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 13
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 14
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 15
3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA - image 16

View on Map

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA

Via Castelluccia di S. Paolo, 00134 Roma RM, Italia

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68888
Previous article American English teacher
Next article Splendid villa immersed in the country!

RELATED ARTICLES

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla
Accommodation vacant in town

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa
Accommodation vacant in town

CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC
Accommodation vacant in town

PARIOLI GORGEOUS ATTIC

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TRASTEVERE - UNIQUE 1 or 2 BDRMS APARTMENT

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL
Accommodation vacant in town

COLLI PORTUENSI - CLOSE TO AMBRIT SCHOOL

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

OSTIENSE 6th FLOOR APARTMENT

TESTACCIO 4 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

TESTACCIO 4 BDRMS APARTMENT

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT
Accommodation vacant in town

AMBA ARADAM 2 BDRMS APARTMENT