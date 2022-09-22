3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE

Collina Fleming - via Bartolomeo Gosio - Just across the bridge from Parioli at the beginning of Corso di Francia, we have a very elegant penthouse for rent. It's on the 3rd and top floor of a residential building in a very quiet area of Collina Fleming, just steps away from Ponte Milvio. The building is also close to a daily market and lots of shops and restaurants. The apartment is 171m2 made up of a double living area with fireplace and large balcony, large eat-in kitchen with balcony, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms + 1 half bathroom in kitchen, and 25m2 terrace on the floor above accessible through an internal staircase. The property has the kitchen fully furnished and the furniture in the photos can remain or be removed. There is a nice parquet floor in the entire property. Independent heating and A/C in all rooms. Available . Monthly rent: €2800 + €220 condominium. Contract 3+2 years. For more information and or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com Finder's Fee Applied Separately

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €2800 (private garage and cellar included)
Address Via Bartolomeo Gosio, 00191 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 21
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 1
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 1
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 2
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 2
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 3
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 3
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 4
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 4
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 5
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 5
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 6
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 6
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 7
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 7
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 8
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 8
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 9
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 9
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 10
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 10
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 11
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 11
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 12
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 12
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 13
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 13
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 14
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 14
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 15
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 15
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 16
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 16
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 17
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 17
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 18
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 18
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 19
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 19
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 20
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 20
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 21
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 21
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 1
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 2
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 3
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 4
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 5
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 6
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 7
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 8
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 9
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 10
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 11
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 12
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 13
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 14
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 15
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 16
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 17
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 18
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 19
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 20
3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE - image 21

View on Map

3-bedroom penthouse with terrace - AVAILABLE

Via Bartolomeo Gosio, 00191 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

Elegant, remodeled 1-bedroom Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

Elegant, remodeled 1-bedroom Trastevere

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
Accommodation vacant in town

Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese
Accommodation vacant in town

3 bedroom apartment with balcony - Villa Borghese

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!
Accommodation vacant in town

SUPER BRIGHT 8TH FLOOR APARTMENT WITH HUGE TERRACE!!!

2-bedroom flat w/balcony in Monteverde
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom flat w/balcony in Monteverde

Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO

For RENT portion of charming villa with pool and garden - as of October 10, 2022 Cassia area near foreign schools
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town

For RENT portion of charming villa with pool and garden - as of October 10, 2022 Cassia area near foreign schools

Appartments Trastevere to rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Appartments Trastevere to rent

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent
Accommodation vacant in town Holiday Accommodation

Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Apt for rent near St. Peter's
Accommodation vacant in town

Apt for rent near St. Peter's

Apartment for rent Rome/FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment for rent Rome/FAO