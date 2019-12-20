3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.

PARIOLI – Via MICHELE MERCATI – Just steps away from Villa Borghese & the Zoo and Chateaubriand, we have a very spacious 130m2 + 30m2 terrace + 10m2 balcony in a very elegante building with concierge for rent. It is on the 2nd floor and has a large foyer, double living room with 2 sets of French doors with access to terrace, eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub/shower, 1 with shower only), study, laundry room with washer and dryer, indepedent heating, A/C in entire flat, parquet floors. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. Monthly rent: € 2,500 + €240 condominium – Contract: 3 years + 2 renewable in individual’s name to opt for cedolare secca. For information call Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email at: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Agency Fee Applied