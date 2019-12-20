3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.

PARIOLI – Via MICHELE MERCATI – Just steps away from Villa Borghese & the Zoo and Chateaubriand, we have a very spacious 130m2 + 30m2 terrace + 10m2 balcony in a very elegante building with concierge for rent. It is on the 2nd floor and has a large foyer, double living room with 2 sets of French doors with access to terrace, eat-in and fully furnished kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub/shower, 1 with shower only), study, laundry room with washer and dryer, indepedent heating, A/C in entire flat, parquet floors. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. Monthly rent: € 2,500 + €240 condominium – Contract: 3 years + 2 renewable in individual’s name to opt for cedolare secca. For information call Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or email at: info@immobiliarezanni.com - Agency Fee Applied

General Info

Price info €2,500 ! Down from €2,800!!
Address Via Michele Mercati, 00197 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 16
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 1
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 1
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 2
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 2
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 3
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 3
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 4
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 4
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 5
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 5
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 6
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 6
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 7
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 7
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 8
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 8
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 9
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 9
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 10
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 10
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 11
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 11
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 12
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 12
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 13
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 13
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 14
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 14
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 15
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 15
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 16
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 16
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 1
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 2
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 3
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 4
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 5
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 6
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 7
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 8
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 9
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 10
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 11
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 12
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 13
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 14
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 15
3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. - image 16

View on Map

3-bedroom flat near Villa Borghese & the Zoo AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY.

Via Michele Mercati, 00197 Roma RM, Italia

RELATED ARTICLES

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.
Accommodation vacant in town

2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia
Accommodation vacant in town

1 or 2 bedroom flat in quiet square near Piazza Venezia

Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Camilluccia - lovely 1-bedroom flat with large terrace

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace
Accommodation vacant in town

Caracalla - 1-bedroom flat with huge terrace

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately
Accommodation vacant in town

AXA 3-bedroom flat with huge - Available: immediately

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)
Accommodation vacant in town

VIA DI SANTA MELANIA (Aventino)

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA - AVAILABLE

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat

Splendid villa immersed in the country!
Accommodation vacant in town

Splendid villa immersed in the country!

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA
Accommodation vacant in town

3-bedroom townhouse in villa in ranch outside GRA

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla
Accommodation vacant in town

Unique Property - Baths of Caracalla

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat
Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom Monteverde Vecchio flat

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!