250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!

AURELIO/VILLA PAMPHILI - VIA NICOLO' PICCOLOMINI – Prestigious representative 250m2, 3rd floor apartment with 120m2 of terraces overlooking St. Peter’s Basilica and all of Rome!! Building with concierge and large condominium garden. Large and elegant entrance, double living room, dining room, kitchen, informal dining room/breakfast room, 3 suites (bedrooms with bathrooms), another small room, study, 2 other bathrooms. Renting completely and elegantly furnished. closed garage for 2 cars. Rent: € 5,500 + €500 Condominium AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. For more information contact Bonnie Rose (American) +393474009753 at Immobiliare Zanni Real Estate – Finder’s Fee Applied. INFO@IMMOBILIAREZANNI.COM

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €5500 + €500 condominium
Address Via Nicolò Piccolomini, 00165 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 14
View on Map

