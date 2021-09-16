2-room flat near the Roman Forum

via del Velabro - We have the most delightful and completely remodeled 136m2 property on the 1st floor renting to referenced individuals. The apartment has parquet floors and a characteristic brick-vaulted ceiling in the living room and study and bedroom. It has an eat-in kitchen which is fully furnished, living room, study, bedroom, walk-in closet, 2 bathrooms (one with shower, one with tub). The apartment is very bright and is tucked away in a little corner close to the Roman Forum, Circus Maximus and the church Bocca della Verità. Independent heating and A/C. Available immediately. Renting semi-furnished. Residential contract: A/2. OK company leases. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/