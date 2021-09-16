2-room flat near the Roman Forum

via del Velabro - We have the most delightful and completely remodeled 136m2 property on the 1st floor renting to referenced individuals. The apartment has parquet floors and a characteristic brick-vaulted ceiling in the living room and study and bedroom. It has an eat-in kitchen which is fully furnished, living room, study, bedroom, walk-in closet, 2 bathrooms (one with shower, one with tub). The apartment is very bright and is tucked away in a little corner close to the Roman Forum, Circus Maximus and the church Bocca della Verità. Independent heating and A/C. Available immediately. Renting semi-furnished. Residential contract: A/2. OK company leases. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €2,200 (NO condominium!)
Address Via Pietro Romani 170
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 12
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 1
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 1
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 2
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 2
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 3
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 3
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 4
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 4
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 5
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 5
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 6
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 6
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 7
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 7
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 8
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 8
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 9
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 9
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 10
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 10
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 11
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 11
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 12
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 12
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 1
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 2
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 3
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 4
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 5
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 6
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 7
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 8
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 9
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 10
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 11
2-room flat near the Roman Forum - image 12

View on Map

2-room flat near the Roman Forum

Via Pietro Romani 170
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75584
Previous article Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

RELATED ARTICLES

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
Accommodation vacant in town

Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces
Accommodation vacant in town

Fabulous "old Rome" Penthouse w/2 terraces

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!
Accommodation vacant in town

250m2 flat + Terrace with stunning view of St. Peter's Basilica!

S. Peter Studio Apartment
Accommodation vacant in town

S. Peter Studio Apartment

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse
Accommodation vacant in town

Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse

1-bedroom flat in brand new apartment near FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom flat in brand new apartment near FAO

Garbatella attic (Metro B).
Accommodation vacant in town

Garbatella attic (Metro B).

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright 2 bedroom apartment in Garbatella

Flat for rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Flat for rent

Apartment in Testaccio
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment in Testaccio

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto
Accommodation vacant in town

Little apartment San Giovanni/Pigneto

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area
Accommodation vacant in town

Rome, Italy: Sunny apartment for rent in elegant Parioli area

Venice timesharing property
Accommodation vacant in town Accommodation vacant out of town Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property