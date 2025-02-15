I’m looking for 2 ESL TEACHERS to cover: course Tuesdays 5.00 to 7.00pm Ostia Antica + course on Wednesdays 5.00 to 7.00pm Ostia Lido, courses on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 5.00 to 7.00pm Ostia Lido Must be bilingual or have C2 level in English.
gabrysem@gmail.com
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
2 ESL TEACHERS
Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Cycling in Rome, Lazio and nearby regions