Classifieds English Jobs available in Rome

2 ESL TEACHERS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I’m looking for 2 ESL TEACHERS to cover: course Tuesdays 5.00 to 7.00pm Ostia Antica + course on Wednesdays 5.00 to 7.00pm Ostia Lido, courses on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 5.00 to 7.00pm Ostia Lido Must be bilingual or have C2 level in English.

gabrysem@gmail.com

General Info

€25
Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

View on Map

2 ESL TEACHERS

Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

