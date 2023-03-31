17 C
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom penthouse near Piazza Bologna for rent

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Penthouse in via Ridolfini Venuti near Piazza Bologna - and the Metro B line - Bologna Stop. The apartment is 105m2 on the 6th and top floor of a residential building. The building is very close to Villa Blanc Park. The apartment is is very good condition. It is made up of a foyer, living room with fireplace, bedroom with closed in terrace used as an office/gym, bathroom with tub, fully furnished eat-in kitchen, 2nd small bedroom, another bathroom (with shower), 2 terraces. Renting with only the kitchen furnished. The elevator goes directly into the apartment. Independent heating and A/C. Monthly rent: €1,550 + €152 condominium. Available from May 2023. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separately

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1550
Address Via Ridolfino Venuti, 00162 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
2-bedroom penthouse near Piazza Bologna for rent

Via Ridolfino Venuti, 00162 Roma RM, Italia

