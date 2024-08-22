33 C
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

2-bedroom penthouse in country ranch

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Laurentina area - Via Castelluccia San Paolo - 80m2 Penthouse 2 bedrooms + living room + dining room and 50 sqm terrace with beautiful view of the Roman countryside, located inside a beautiful ranch with various farmhouses of various sizes. Available with one month's notice. The property is made up of an entrance hall, living room, dining room, 2 double bedrooms, semi-habitable kitchen, closet, a bathroom (with shower) wine cellar and is fully furnished. The property is immersed in the tranquility of a green oasis of 40 hectares with trees, plants, olive trees and Mediterranean flowers where you can enjoy walks and outdoor activities through beautiful private paths. It is located inside a private complex with other apartments and villas but completely fenced in and safe. The property also offers two outdoor parking spaces and is equipped with fiber optic, independent heating, air conditioning, space to hang out clothes and a large private park shared with the other buildings. There is a concierge service available from Monday to Friday mornings and afternoons and on Saturday mornings. Tenants have access to a special priced subscription at a semi-Olympic swimming pool in a neighboring sports club for the months of June - July - August and September, reachable in 3 minutes by foot. Condominium fees €300/month. Minimum stay 6 months. Pets allowed if well trained. International school 1km away (Britannia School). For more information and/or appointments contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

General Info

Price info €1700 + condominium
Address Via della Castelluccia di San Paolo, Roma, RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com

