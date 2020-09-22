2-bedroom flat in Flaminio neighborhood

Flaminio - Lungotevere Flaminio - We have the most delightful and bright apartment on the 3rd floor of a residential building with concierge. The apartment is in a gated community just 3 stops on the tram from Piazzale Flaminio. It is immersed in a condominium park and from every window you have a wonderful view of trees and flowers. The compound has 5 different gates allowing you to enter from different streets depending on which one is closer. The apartment is on the 3rd floor WITHOUT LIFT. It is approx. 75m2 and is made up of a foyer, fully furnished kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Renting fully furnished. Heating is independent. A/C. Parquet floor. All of the windows are brand new and double glazed. On the 4th floor there are two different condominium terraces. Renting for: €1350 + circa €80 condominium. For appointments and more information, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp) or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com, Finder's Fee Applied Separately