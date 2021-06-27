180mq flat + terrace in via Banco di Santo Spirito

Centro Storico - Via del Banco di Spirito Santo just steps away from the St. Angel’s Castle - We have a wonderful 180mq apartment on the 2nd floor of a residential building renting to expats. It’s got a large foyer, dining room, living room, eat-in kitchen, hallway with large wardrobe, 3 large bedrooms, 1 single bedroom or study, 2 bathrooms (both with windows, 1 remodeled with shower, 1 with tub and shower and balcony). The apartment has a small terrace facing the courtyard. Renting fully furnished or semi-furnished. Centralized heating:

€340/mth during the 5 Meitner months, Condominium: €540/3 mths. Monthly rent: €2400. Renting to expats only for 3 years. For more information and or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at Immobiliare Zanni at +393474009753 or via email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Finder’s Fee Applied Separately. For more photos and video, just ask.

General Info

Price info €2400
Address Via del Banco di Santo Spirito, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
View on Map

180mq flat + terrace in via Banco di Santo Spirito

Via del Banco di Santo Spirito, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
