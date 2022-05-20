100mq Apartment

In compound with swimming pool and two gardens.

Apartment 4° floor,balcony, 2 bedroom, 1 bedroom, 2bathrooms, kitchen. 1 Km from Marymount. No-agency

General Info

Price info 1800
Address 12.4475006
Email address alomabagnetti@gmail.com

