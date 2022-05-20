In compound with swimming pool and two gardens.
Apartment 4° floor,balcony, 2 bedroom, 1 bedroom, 2bathrooms, kitchen. 1 Km from Marymount. No-agency
General Info
Price info 1800
Address 12.4475006
Email address alomabagnetti@gmail.com
View on Map
100mq Apartment
12.4475006
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
British Institutes Roma Prati is now recruiting qualified native English speaking EFL teachers. We have new classroom based courses with an immediate start for experienced teacher...
Agenzia visti Admin Office Assistant
Agenzia di Immigrazione registrata per Australia e Nuova Zelanda è alla ricerca di un Admin office assistant. Esperienza di lavoro in ufficio Preferibile esperienza in agenzia di...
Tour Leader English and/or German
Rolling Rome is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours! - High level of English / German - Great storyteller - Positive outlook on life - Hard-working and pas...
English language service based in Rome is urgently looking for: 1.Qualified EFL teacher for a preschool in Ostia to carry out a bilingual project together with an Italian teacher...