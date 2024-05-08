18.2 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 09 May 2024
Italy's news in English
  3. 1-bedroom furnished flat with condo pool
Classifieds Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom furnished flat with condo pool

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

EUR SIC - via Oslo - We have a very nice fully furnished flat renting in via Oslo. It's on the 1st floor of an elegant condominium complex with condominium pool. It is made up of a living area with open kitchen, one bedroom, bathroom with shower. The most special part of the flat is the terrace which has retractable windows, so they can be opened or closed making an additional room in the flat to be used in the winter. There is also a cellar connected to the apartment. Renting to expats and/or diplomats. Available: IMMEDIATELY! Monthly rent: €1,000 plus condominium and utilities. NO CASA VACANZA, NO B&B!!! No students!! For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 or send an email: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separately.

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/

General Info

Price info €1000
Address Via Oslo, 00144 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
View on Map

1-bedroom furnished flat with condo pool

Via Oslo, 00144 Roma RM, Italia

