1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

Bilocale arredato al centro di Roma!

Piazza Barberini - We have the most delightful apartment renting just steps from Piazza Barberini. It faces the President's Private Garden in the Quirinal, hence extremely quiet. The apartment has recently been remodeled and completely furnished with modern furniture. It has a living room with kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom and large storage area. It also has a small balcony. A/C in the entire flat. Centralized heating. AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY. Renting to referenced individual's for €1400/mth + condominium. References requested. NO COMPANY LEASES, only in individual's name. NO B&B. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat). info@immobiliarezanni.com - Real Estate Agency Fee Added

https://www.immobiliare.it/agenzie-immobiliari/168346/zanni-roma/