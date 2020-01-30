Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 6-12 February

Rome cinemas showing movies in their original English language versions from 6-12 February 2019.

JUDY

Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Directed by Rupert Goold, starring Renée Zellweger.
Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.30, 20.00. For daily times see website.
Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 15.30, 17.50, 20,10, 22.30.

1917

Two young British soldiers during world war one are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. Directed by Sam Mendes, starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth.
Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.30, 17.50, 19.50. For daily times see website.
Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 15.30, 17.50, 20.10, 22.30.
Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 22.30.
Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.30, 17.55, 20.10, 22.30.

JOJO RABBIT

A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Directed by Taika Waititi, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson.
Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 16.00, 18.10, 20.20, 22.30.

LITTLE WOMEN

Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh.
Nuovo Sacher, Largo Ascianghi 1. 6,7,8 Feb 15.00, 17.30, 20.00, 22.30.

SORRY WE MISSED YOU

Hoping that self-employment through gig economy can solve their financial woes, a hard-up UK delivery driver and his wife struggling to raise a family end up trapped in the vicious circle of this modern-day form of labour exploitation. Directed by Ken Loach, starring Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood.
Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 16.00, 20.30.
