Where to see movies in English in Rome cinemas: 16-22 January

Rome cinemas showing movies in their original English language versions from 16-22 January 2019.

RICHARD JEWELL



American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist. Directed by Clint Eastwood, starring Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 15.20, 19.40, 22.00. For daily times see website.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 15.30, 17.20, 19.45, 22.00.

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 20.00. 18-19 Jan ONLY 12.30, 20.00.

UCI Cinemas Porta di Roma, Via delle Vigne Nuove, tel. 06892960. 16 Jan ONLY 18.35.

UCI Cinemas Roma Est, Via Collatina 858, tel. 06892960. 16 and 22 Jan 20.00.

UCI Cinemas Parco Leonardo, Via G. L. Bernini 20/22 (Fiumicino). 16 and 22 Jan 18.00.

JOJO RABBIT



A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Directed by Taika Waititi, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 15.30, 17.30, 21.45.

LITTLE WOMEN



Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.30, 17.30, 20.00, 22.00.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 17.30, 18.50. For daily updated times see website.

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 17.30.

SORRY WE MISSED YOU



Hoping that self-employment through gig economy can solve their financial woes, a hard-up UK delivery driver and his wife struggling to raise a family end up trapped in the vicious circle of this modern-day form of labour exploitation. Directed by Ken Loach, starring Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16 (Via del Corso, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.30, 18.00, 20.00, 22.30.

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER



The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Directed by J.J. Abrams, starring Adam Driver, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24, tel. 064821082. Daily 16.00. For daily updated times check website.

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE



A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. Directed by Richard Linklater, starring Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup.

Cinema dei Piccoli, Viale della Pineta 15 (Villa Borghese), tel. 068553485. 16 Jan 19.15.