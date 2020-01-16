Visual Effects Festival in Rome

Rome's Casa del Cinema hosts second edition of Visual Effects Festival.

On 25 January, the Association of Visual Effects (AVFX), the first Italian association dedicated to professionals operating in the Visual Effects world, together with the Academy of Italian Cinema - David di Donatello Awards, will host the second edition of the Visual Effects Festival at the Casa del Cinema in Rome.The Festival promotes the culture of VFX through conferences, debates, and exhibitions. Dedicated to creating encounters between production houses, companies and professionals, its aim is to increase collaborations across the sector and create new job opportunities locally. Last year’s edition registered over 1,000 attendants.The second edition is enriched by the presence of prominent international personalities, including Scott Ross, a top expert on VFX, the former Senior Vice President of Industrial Light & Magic, and founder Digital Domain with James Cameron, now one of the largest VFX studios in the world. Other prestigious guests include: Matteo Rovere, an Italian director, screenwriter and film producer, and Igort, the internationally renowned cartoonist, screenwriter and director.Thanks to the participation of public and private institutions, the festival offers an intense and varied programme, with a MASTERCLASS, WORKSHOP, JOB FAIR, PITCH and CONTEST. One of the highlights is a photography exhibition. “No VFX Please: The Art of Model Making, showcases 50 years of Brian Smithies’ never-before-seen photographs from his time as an “illusion professional.” Included in the iconic scenes of filmmaking are photographs from James Bond: A Diamond is Forever, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Superman, Dune, Aliens - Final Clash, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

The entertainment industry is experiencing an increase in demand for Visual Effects; audiences have come to expect high quality results from films and television series. Visual Effects companies are in a position to become protagonists in the media industry. In 2018, all 10 of the highest-grossing US films had a massive presence of Visual Effects or digital animation.

Globally, the Visual Effects market has reached 8.5 billion dollars and is estimated to reach 24 billion by 2025. In the UK alone, this business generates more than 1 billion euros a year and supports at least 20,000 jobs. With this perspective in mind, the Festival strives to promote growth, nationally and internationally, of the Italian movement of Visual Effects, to achieve greater recognition for the professionalism and uniqueness of the Italian Visual Effects business, as well as develop a space for sharing the art and technique of Visual Effects. Attention to vocational training remains crucial in order to support young people who decide to try their hand in this art, and to give them opportunities for learning and advancement.

For details see festival website.