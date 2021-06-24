Rome's Floating Cinema returns to EUR this summer

Rome's open-air floating cinema returns to the 'laghetto' lake in EUR from 24 June until 9 September.

The Timvision Floating Theatre, now in its second edition, features a programme of movie screenings and special events with Italian and international guests.

The film festival is based in the Parco Centrale del Lago in the southern EUR district, with entry from Viale Africa.

For full details of programme, in Italian, and visiting information see website.