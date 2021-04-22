Wally the grey whale continues rare tour of Italy

Grey whale sighted near Rome on tour of Lazio coast.

A grey whale, which appeared off the coast of Italy last week in a first for its species, was spotted at Fiumicino near Rome on 21 April.

The animal was first sighted off the Pontine Islands, before being seen again off the coast of Naples, Sorrento and Gaeta, in what is being described as an "exceptionally rare" event.

Noting that grey whales are usually found in the north-eastern Pacific Ocean, marine biologists are baffled by the animal's "incredible migration" to Italy, suggesting the climate crisis as a possible reason.

The young grey whale currently touring the coast of Italy is estimated to be about 8 metres long and "appears undernourished and very thin," according to experts.

Animal lovers are advised to refrain by attempting to touch the whale - christened Wally by Italians - and to keep a distance of about 100 metres.

Sightings of the whale, believed to be heading north, should be reported to the Harbour Master's Office using the toll-free number 1530.

Grey whales were hunted to extinction in the North Atlantic in the 18th century however one was seen in the Mediterranean - off the coasts of Israel and Spain - in 2010.

Photo La Repubblica

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome turns to ladybirds to save the city's pine trees
Environment

Rome turns to ladybirds to save the city's pine trees

Lazio region funds race to save Rome's pines from deadly parasite
Environment

Lazio region funds race to save Rome's pines from deadly parasite

Rome environmental groups slam tree pruning in nesting season
Environment

Rome environmental groups slam tree pruning in nesting season

Rome to plant 2,500 new trees this year
Environment

Rome to plant 2,500 new trees this year

Italy: Mount Etna emits 12 km high ash plume into sky
Environment

Italy: Mount Etna emits 12 km high ash plume into sky

Italy’s Mount Etna volcano spews lava into night sky
Environment

Italy’s Mount Etna volcano spews lava into night sky

The race to save Rome's pines before it's too late
Environment

The race to save Rome's pines before it's too late

Rome takes steps to save its pine trees from parasite insect
Environment

Rome takes steps to save its pine trees from parasite insect

Rome's starlings: kinetic artists or urban pests?
Environment

Rome's starlings: kinetic artists or urban pests?

Italy: Don't let masks end up in nature, says WWF
Environment

Italy: Don't let masks end up in nature, says WWF

Rome risks losing 50,000 pine trees to invasive insect
Environment

Rome risks losing 50,000 pine trees to invasive insect

Italy: Wildfires continue to rage around L'Aquila
Environment

Italy: Wildfires continue to rage around L'Aquila

Sole inhabitant of Italian paradise island faces eviction
Environment

Sole inhabitant of Italian paradise island faces eviction

Italy braced for intense heatwave
Environment

Italy braced for intense heatwave

Rome issues storm warning on Friday 17 July
Environment

Rome issues storm warning on Friday 17 July