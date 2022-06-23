Ryanair, easyJet and Volotea cabin crew to strike in Italy on 25 June

Italy among five European countries facing air travel disruption this weekend.

Flight attendants and pilots from low-cost airlines Ryanair, easyJet and Volotea will stage a 24-hour strike in Italy on Saturday 25 June, with industrial action also scheduled in Belgium, France, Portugal and Spain.

The strike, which will include staff from Malta Air and cabin crew agency CrewLink, has been co-ordinated in Italy by the Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti trade unions.

In a statement the unions said workers are demanding contracts in line with the minimum wages set out by the national collective agreement, as well as better working conditions, highlighting demands for food and water for cabin crews who are "often unable to get off the plane even for 14 consecutive hours".

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC has published the flights that will operate as scheduled on 25 June and reminds travellers that all flights, including charters, are guaranteed during strikes from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

 

