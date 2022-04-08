Rome streets close for 2022 Formula E race

World's fastest electric cars battle it out in EUR this weekend.

Formula E returns to the streets of Rome on 9-10 April, leading to numerous road closures and traffic diversions in the city's southern EUR district.

The 2022 Rome E-Prix is once again open to spectators after the covid pandemic saw last year's edition held without the public and the 2020 race cancelled.

This year's race, described as a "double showdown across two rounds", start at Largo Parri, taking in local landmarks including Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana (the Square Colosseum) and Palazzo dei Congressi.

In addition to causing problems for private traffic, the 2022 event will see city bus routes diverted in EUR between 7 and 11 April. Pedestrian access will also be blocked in certain areas over the weekend.

From Thursday night until 05.30 on Monday morning, sections of Via Cristoforo Colombo - the major thoroughfare linking Rome to the Ostia coast - will be closed in both directions: between Viale Europa and Via delle Tre Fontane and between Via Laurentina and Viale Europa.

The Pontina exit of the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA) ring road will be closed on Friday morning, until about midday, and several bus lines (including night buses) in EUR will be re-routed over the weekend.

There will also be a traffic ban on streets in the immediate area of the racetrack where 22 Formula E drivers from 11 teams will battle it out in battery-powered cars on Saturday and Sunday.

For detailed traffic information, including maps of areas affected by the race and the various alternative routes available, see the city's mobility website.

For full details about the race, including tickets, see Formula E website.