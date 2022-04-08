Rome streets close for 2022 Formula E race

World's fastest electric cars battle it out in EUR this weekend.

Formula E returns to the streets of Rome on 9-10 April, leading to numerous road closures and traffic diversions in the city's southern EUR district.

The 2022 Rome E-Prix is once again open to spectators after the covid pandemic saw last year's edition held without the public and the 2020 race cancelled.

This year's race, described as a "double showdown across two rounds", start at Largo Parri, taking in local landmarks including Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana (the Square Colosseum) and Palazzo dei Congressi.

In addition to causing problems for private traffic, the 2022 event will see city bus routes diverted in EUR between 7 and 11 April. Pedestrian access will also be blocked in certain areas over the weekend.

From Thursday night until 05.30 on Monday morning, sections of Via Cristoforo Colombo - the major thoroughfare linking Rome to the Ostia coast - will be closed in both directions: between Viale Europa and Via delle Tre Fontane and between Via Laurentina and Viale Europa.

The Pontina exit of the Grande Raccordo Anulare (GRA) ring road will be closed on Friday morning, until about midday, and several bus lines (including night buses) in EUR will be re-routed over the weekend.

There will also be a traffic ban on streets in the immediate area of the racetrack where 22 Formula E drivers from 11 teams will battle it out in battery-powered cars on Saturday and Sunday.

For detailed traffic information, including maps of areas affected by the race and the various alternative routes available, see the city's mobility website.

For full details about the race, including tickets, see Formula E website.

General Info

Address EUR, 00144 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome streets close for 2022 Formula E race

EUR, 00144 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76726
Previous article Colomba: the story of Italy's Easter cake

RELATED ARTICLES

Formula E returns to streets of Rome in 2022
Sport

Formula E returns to streets of Rome in 2022

Rome to host 'most beautiful marathon in the world' on 27 March
Sport

Rome to host 'most beautiful marathon in the world' on 27 March

Italy fails to qualify for second World Cup in a row
Sport

Italy fails to qualify for second World Cup in a row

Italy's Marcell Jacobs wins 60m race with new European record
Sport

Italy's Marcell Jacobs wins 60m race with new European record

Rugby: Italy beat Wales to end 7-year wait for Six Nations win
Sport

Rugby: Italy beat Wales to end 7-year wait for Six Nations win

Six Nations Rugby: Italy face Scotland in Rome
Sport

Six Nations Rugby: Italy face Scotland in Rome

Rome in March means Marathons
Sport

Rome in March means Marathons

Tennis star Djokovic can play in Italy 'if he wants'
Sport

Tennis star Djokovic can play in Italy 'if he wants'

Differences between American Football and 'soccer'
Sport

Differences between American Football and 'soccer'

Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s
Sport

Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s

Rome plan for Italy champ Jacobs to relive Olympic race at Colosseum
Sport

Rome plan for Italy champ Jacobs to relive Olympic race at Colosseum

Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling
Sport

Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling

Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome
Sport

Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome

Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics
Sport

Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics

Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022 in Rome
Sport

Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022 in Rome