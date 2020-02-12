Rome street lights up with love for Valentine's Day

Hearts with love messages illuminate Rome street.

Rome's Via Borgognona lights up with love.

For the second year in a row, the street in the heart of Rome's historic centre is illuminated with red hearts to celebrate St Valentine's Day.

Traders on the exclusive shopping street near the Spanish Steps, who also fund the street's Christmas lights, have replicated their Valentine's Day tradition but with a surprise.

The interior of each coloured heart in this year's S. Valentino installation features lyrics from a romantic song.

Shopkeepers on the street say that last year's initiative attracted a multitude of tourists and locals who were "pleasantly impressed by the intense and romantic red colour of the lights."

Photo RomaToday

Address Via Borgognona, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

