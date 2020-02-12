Carnevale: Rome museums free on 25 February
Rome's city-run museums free to all visitors on Shrove Tuesday.
Rome celebrates Carnevale by opening its city-run museums for free on 25 February, Shrove Tuesday, known in Italian as martedì grasso.
The free opening covers all municipal museums however an entry fee still applies to the exhibitions Canova: Eterna Bellezza at Palazzo Braschi and C’era una volta Sergio Leone at the Ara Pacis.
The initiative does not apply to state museums or archaeological sites in Rome.
For details see city website. Cover picture: Marforio from Capitoline Museums.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English mother tongue/bilingual teachers
Looking for committed teachers to teach young learners. Must be willing to teach in various areas of Rome as well as X Municipio Rome. Free teacher training and remuneration based...
TO SELL STUDIO FLAT ANCIENT SPERLONGA
Ancient Sperlonga (one hour train from Rome) XVIII Century Near the Tiberio's Grotto wonderful white sand beach and beautiful swimming studio flat 27 sqm, sleeps 4, fully restored,...
Tour company in Rome, seek staff for a 2 hour job on Thursday 20 February. You will be assisting our marketing team in securing reservations. Necessary a cellphone. For more inform...