Carnevale: Rome museums free on 25 February

Rome's city-run museums free to all visitors on Shrove Tuesday.

Rome celebrates Carnevale by opening its city-run museums for free on 25 February, Shrove Tuesday, known in Italian as martedì grasso.

The free opening covers all municipal museums however an entry fee still applies to the exhibitions Canova: Eterna Bellezza at Palazzo Braschi and C’era una volta Sergio Leone at the Ara Pacis.

The initiative does not apply to state museums or archaeological sites in Rome.

For details see city website. Cover picture: Marforio from Capitoline Museums.