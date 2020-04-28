Rome: social distancing street art by Maupal
Maupal, the Rome street artist best known for his Super Pope mural, has created a new piece of street art in response to social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.
Maupal says his work, featuring the cartoon characters Tom and Gerry, is a homage to the recently deceased animator Gene Deitch. For more details see the artist's Facebook page.
Photo Maupal
