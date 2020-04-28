Rome: social distancing street art by Maupal

Maupal, the Rome street artist best known for his Super Pope mural, has created a new piece of street art in response to social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maupal says his work, featuring the cartoon characters Tom and Gerry, is a homage to the recently deceased animator Gene Deitch. For more details see the artist's Facebook page.

Photo Maupal
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70365
Previous article Rome opera house's digital season

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome street artist defaces Roman aqueduct
Street Art

Rome street artist defaces Roman aqueduct

Alice Pasquini street art at Farnesina in Rome
Street Art

Alice Pasquini street art at Farnesina in Rome

Interview with Rome street artist Diavù
Street Art

Interview with Rome street artist Diavù

Mile of Murals in Rome
Street Art

Mile of Murals in Rome

Salvini mocked in Rome street art
Street Art

Salvini mocked in Rome street art

Leonardo da Vinci street art in Rome
Street Art

Leonardo da Vinci street art in Rome

Rome mural of Raggi with beer bottle
Street Art

Rome mural of Raggi with beer bottle

Rome mural depicts heads of Italian government as Pinocchio characters
Street Art

Rome mural depicts heads of Italian government as Pinocchio characters

Street artist Blu strikes again in Rome
Street Art

Street artist Blu strikes again in Rome

New Alice Pasquini mural in Rome
Street Art

New Alice Pasquini mural in Rome

Rome removes Suburra mural in Pigneto
Street Art

Rome removes Suburra mural in Pigneto

Pope Francis installation with lifebelt in Rome
Street Art

Pope Francis installation with lifebelt in Rome

Jerico mural at Rome's Pleistocene Museum
Street Art

Jerico mural at Rome's Pleistocene Museum

New mural by Lucamaleonte in Rome's S. Lorenzo
Street Art

New mural by Lucamaleonte in Rome's S. Lorenzo

Street artist Blu creates new mural in Rome
Street Art

Street artist Blu creates new mural in Rome