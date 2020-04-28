Rome opera house's digital season

Riccardo Muti conducts three Verdi operas available in streaming.

Rome's opera house, the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, continues to stream replays of its productions, with three masterpieces by Giuseppe Verdi next on its Teatro Digitale programme.

The three productions are Simon Boccanegra, Ernani and Nebuchadnezzar, the first of which will be available from 20.00 on 28 April. All three "premieres" become available for streaming - for the first time - for a period of two months.

The opera house's sovrintendente Carlo Fuortes said that all three productions were "entrusted to the baton of our honorary director for life, Maestro Riccardo Muti, an extraordinary interpreter of Verdi, as will be evident from the vision of the three productions, recorded on the occasion of the bicentenary of Verdi's birth, received with the triumph of the public and the international press."

The operas can be found on the Teatro Digitale section of the opera house website and on the Opera di Roma channel on Youtube.

Photo Teatro dell'Opera di Roma