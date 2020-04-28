Rome opera house's digital season

Riccardo Muti conducts three Verdi operas available in streaming.

Rome's opera house, the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, continues to stream replays of its productions, with three masterpieces by Giuseppe Verdi next on its Teatro Digitale programme.

The three productions are Simon Boccanegra, Ernani and Nebuchadnezzar, the first of which will be available from 20.00 on 28 April. All three "premieres" become available for streaming - for the first time - for a period of two months.

      Read also:

The opera house's sovrintendente Carlo Fuortes said that all three productions were "entrusted to the baton of our honorary director for life, Maestro Riccardo Muti, an extraordinary interpreter of Verdi, as will be evident from the vision of the three productions, recorded on the occasion of the bicentenary of Verdi's birth, received with the triumph of the public and the international press."

The operas can be found on the Teatro Digitale section of the opera house website and on the Opera di Roma channel on Youtube.

Photo Teatro dell'Opera di Roma

General Info

Address Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome opera house's digital season

Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy calls for global renaissance through culture

Italy calls for global renaissance through culture

Rome celebrates birthday with virtual tour of Baths of Caracalla
Culture

Rome celebrates birthday with virtual tour of Baths of Caracalla

Rome: Palazzo Merulana art museum founder dies
Culture

Rome: Palazzo Merulana art museum founder dies

Italy proposes 'Netflix of Italian culture'
Culture

Italy proposes 'Netflix of Italian culture'

Find your doppelgänger in Italy's art museums
Culture

Find your doppelgänger in Italy's art museums

Rome's Villa Pamphilj park is being vandalised at night
Culture

Rome's Villa Pamphilj park is being vandalised at night

Rome opera house renews Fuortes as head
Culture

Rome opera house renews Fuortes as head

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum
Culture

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps
Culture

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome
Culture

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media
Culture

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica
Culture

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world
Culture

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown
Culture

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much
Culture

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much