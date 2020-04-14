Rome opera house renews Fuortes as head

Teatro dell'Opera di Roma remains closed due to Coronavirus lockdown.

Rome's opera house, the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, has elected a new board under the presidency of the city's mayor Virginia Raggi.

Carlo Fuortes, who has been the Sovrintendente of the opera house since December 2013, has had his role extended for a further five years.

The new board has also approved changes to the 2020 budget following the crisis due to the Coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement issued by Teatro dell'Opera di Roma.

      Read also:

Welcoming the reappointment of Fuortes at the helm of "one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in Italy and the world", Raggi said: "All the more in these difficult days, we need culture, the deepest essence of our identity, to be kept alive."

The opera house has been closed since 8 March, as part of a nationwide lockdown resulting from the Covid-19 crisis, but it has been busy streaming operas from past seasons.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on 10 April, Fuortes said that the summer outdoor programme of opera, dance and concerts at the Baths of Caracalla is now looking "highly unlikely" given the present circumstances.

For all updates see Teatro dell'Opera di Roma websitePhoto Yasuko Kageyama / TOR.

General Info

Address Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome opera house renews Fuortes as head

Piazza Beniamino Gigli, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum
Culture

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps
Culture

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome
Culture

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media
Culture

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica
Culture

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world
Culture

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown
Culture

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much
Culture

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much

Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown
Culture

Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown

Rome Opera House dancers train at home
Culture

Rome Opera House dancers train at home

Italy's culture never stops - even during a lockdown
Culture

Italy's culture never stops - even during a lockdown

Italy's radio stations unite to play national anthem
Culture

Italy's radio stations unite to play national anthem

Lockdown Rome lights up with cinema by night
Culture

Lockdown Rome lights up with cinema by night

Rome's museums fall silent
Culture

Rome's museums fall silent

Italy closes all museums, cinemas and theatres
Culture

Italy closes all museums, cinemas and theatres