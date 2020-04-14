Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum

Rome musician plays rock version of Once Upon A Time In America at city hall.

Rome, Easter Monday. It would be hard to beat a rooftop over a deserted Piazza Navona as a performance venue but one young Roman musician has done just that.

Two weeks after his rock rendition of Deborah's Theme from Ennio Morricone's soundtrack to Once Upon A Time in America went viral, 19-year-old Jacopo Mastrangelo returned for a special Easter Monday performance at city hall, at the invitation of Rome mayor Virginia Raggi.

Mastrangelo performed Morricone's music from the Sergio Leone movie once again, as well as the aria Nessun Dorma by Giacomo Puccini, this time from the rooftop terrace of the Campidoglio, with its unparalleled views of the Roman Forum and the Colosseum

. Raggi hailed the performance as "a tribute from Rome to its citizens, to Italians and to the whole world", in homage to "all those who fight against Coronavirus."