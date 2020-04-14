Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum

Rome musician plays rock version of Once Upon A Time In America at city hall.

Rome, Easter Monday. It would be hard to beat a rooftop over a deserted Piazza Navona as a performance venue but one young Roman musician has done just that.

Two weeks after his rock rendition of Deborah's Theme from Ennio Morricone's soundtrack to Once Upon A Time in America went viral, 19-year-old Jacopo Mastrangelo returned for a special Easter Monday performance at city hall, at the invitation of Rome mayor Virginia Raggi.

Mastrangelo performed Morricone's music from the Sergio Leone movie once again, as well as the aria Nessun Dorma by Giacomo Puccini, this time from the rooftop terrace of the Campidoglio, with its unparalleled views of the Roman Forum and the Colosseum

.Raggi hailed the performance as "a tribute from Rome to its citizens, to Italians and to the whole world", in homage to "all those who fight against Coronavirus."

General Info

Address Piazza del Campidoglio, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Morricone music rings out over Roman Forum

Piazza del Campidoglio, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps
Culture

Romantic poets celebrated on stamps

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome
Culture

Raphael's bittersweet 500th anniversary in Rome

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media
Culture

Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica
Culture

Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world
Culture

Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown
Culture

How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much
Culture

Tipping in Italy: When, Where and How Much

Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown
Culture

Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown

Rome Opera House dancers train at home
Culture

Rome Opera House dancers train at home

Italy's culture never stops - even during a lockdown
Culture

Italy's culture never stops - even during a lockdown

Italy's radio stations unite to play national anthem
Culture

Italy's radio stations unite to play national anthem

Lockdown Rome lights up with cinema by night
Culture

Lockdown Rome lights up with cinema by night

Rome's museums fall silent
Culture

Rome's museums fall silent

Italy closes all museums, cinemas and theatres
Culture

Italy closes all museums, cinemas and theatres

Coronavirus hits Rome culture and sport
Culture

Coronavirus hits Rome culture and sport