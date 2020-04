Babingtons Tea Room launches the campaign A Capriccio for Alex.

A month after losing their cousin Alessandro to covid-19, the owners of the Babingtons Tea Room, Rory Bruce and Chiara Bedini, have decided to donate all proceeds from the sale of their Capriccio tea to Rome's Spallanzani hospital to fund research into the fight against coronavirus

The fundraising campaign 'A Capriccio for Alex' is centred around the one of the "finest blends" of the Babingtons selection whose flavour - "whimsical, funny, generous and welcoming" - sums up the character of Alex, according to his cousin Chiara.

By purchasing Capriccio tea online, anyone can make their contribution and thus support the fundraising campaign to help fund cutting-edge research in memory of Alex, described by his cousin Rory as a "generous and always smiling person, an eccentric and brilliant man."