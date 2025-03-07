Rome unveils new Trevi Fountain Lego set

Lego set has 1,800 pieces and costs €160.

A new Lego set dedicated to Rome's Trevi Fountain was unveiled by Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Lego Italia general manger Marco Capone in front of the Baroque landmark on Wednesday.

The collector's set, which has 1,800 pieces and a €160 price tag, is part of Lego's Architecture series representing iconic buildings and monuments from around the world.

The replica of the Trevi Fountain features the sculpted façade of Palazzo Poli and the central figure of Oceanus, along with details including lampposts.

The set - measuring 25 cm high, 38 cm wide and 18 cm deep - is marketed at adults and went on sale on 1 March.

In a statement, the city said the collaboration with Lego Italia "highlights the uniqueness of Rome in the Jubilee Year and the shared values, such as creativity and love for art".

In collaboration with the city, Lego Italia marked the occasion by donating 200 sets from its catalogue to municipal facilities that host children and families.

The Trevi Fountain set comes five years after the 9,000-piece Lego Colosseum hit the market, hailed at the time as the “largest Lego product ever made".