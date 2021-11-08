Rome's Trevi Fountain recreated with 20,000 pieces of Lego

Lego Trevi Fountain to go on tour of Sardinia.

Rome's most famous fountain made international headlines after G20 leaders lined up to throw coins into its waters last weekend.

Now the Baroque monument is in the news again after it was recreated by a Lego enthusiast in Sardinia.

The work, which comprises 20,000 Lego bricks, was completed over five months by Maurizio Lampis, founder of the Karalisbrick Museum in Sestu, near Cagliari.

The model of the fountain is 75cm wide by 50cm deep with a height of 70cm at its highest point, and even includes a line of tourists.

The Trevi Fountain model will be exhibited for a short time with other Lego creations at the Karalisbrick Museum before going on tour of Sardinia accompanied by a Lego recreation of the Colosseum.

Over the years several major Rome landmarks have been immortalised in grand-scale Lego projects, notably Vatican City by Rocco Buttliere, containing an astonishing 67,000 pieces.

Photo Karalisbrick