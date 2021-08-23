Rome mayor candidate Carlo Calenda wants to create mega Ancient Rome Museum

Calenda proposes one-stop Ancient Rome Museum on Capitoline Hill to improve tourist experience.

Carlo Calenda, one of the main candidates in the race to become Rome's next mayor, has launched a radical idea to create a single, giant museum dedicated to ancient Rome.

Under Calenda's plan, the city hall offices would be moved from the Campidoglio, with the vacated Palazzo Senatorio becoming part of the adjoining Capitoline Museums complex to form the 'Museo Unico per la Roma Antica.'

The new space would be used to merge treasures from several museums in Rome whose collections are in the hands of both the city and the state, including Palazzo Altemps and Palazzo Massimo (state-run) and the Museum of Roman Civilisation (city-run, located in the EUR suburb and long closed for renovation).

The Capitoline Museums, in addition to being the oldest public museums in the world - dating back to 1471 - is the jewel in the crown of Rome's municipal-run museums.

However Calenda claims that it is "not a museum, in the modern sense of the term, but a collection of collections exhibited in a confused and unintelligible way."

Carlo Calenda

The mayoral candidate for the liberal Azione party says his plan would create a "complete, modern and usable museum itinerary that becomes the natural destination for those who want to learn about Roman history."

Calenda argues that, as it stands, tourists keen to understand the history of Rome must "visit seven different museums, located kilometres from each other" under a system that is both "unattractive" and "difficult" for visitors.

"It takes 20 minutes to go from the Capitoline Museums to the National Roman Museum in Palazzo Massimo" - he says - "It would take 47 minutes to go from the Capitoline Museums to the Museum of Roman Civilisation, the only one with educational content, which has been closed for years.”

Calenda also says that "unlike all the other European capitals, Rome does not have a large public museum representative of the city", citing Paris, London, Stockholm and Amsterdam as examples.

He asserts that the new complex could become "the largest museum in Rome, surpassing the Vatican Museums and considerably approaching the size of other large international museums such as the Louvre."

As part of the shake-up, he proposes to merge the Capitoline Museums' collection of paintings (including works by Caravaggio and Guercino) with that of Palazzo Barberini (the national collection of ancient art) "in order to concentrate the pictorial works of international importance in a single site."

Furthermore Calenda proposes to “entrust the entire archaeological area of the Forums and the Palatine to the national superintendence", in addition to preparing "an ambitious excavation plan."

Reaction

Calenda's plan has aroused interest among the general public but has been roundly slammed by experts from the world of culture who accuse him of wanting to "cherry pick" or "loot" treasures from other museums.

Art historian Tomaso Montanari, wrote on Twitter: "He wants to merge museums, erasing history and the first public museum in the world. Like installing glass and a roof on the Colosseum, because it is so old, broken and uncomfortable."

Flaminia Gennari Santori, director of Palazzo Barberini, described the proposal as "senseless, so absurd that it's laughable."

Art historian Rita Borioni said: "The reason why the Capitoline Museums cannot have the same appeal as the Vatican Museums is not due to its size but rather the fact that it doesn't have Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel, Raphael's Rooms, the Lacoonte."

Not everyone is against the idea, however, with Calenda's plan described as "excellent" by prominent art critic Vittorio Sgarbi.

For his part Calenda says he "was expecting the controversy", adding that it is "interesting to hear other points of view", while inviting experts to engage with him on the matter in an open debate.

Municipal elections will be held in Rome on 3-4 October 2021.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75424
Previous article Italy continues to airlift Afghan refugees to Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome’s Mayor isn’t in favor, or against, anti Covid vaccines.
Politics

Rome’s Mayor isn’t in favor, or against, anti Covid vaccines.

G20 culture ministers meet in Rome
Politics

G20 culture ministers meet in Rome

Interview with Carlo Calenda
Politics

Interview with Carlo Calenda

Italy PM hits back at Vatican over challenge to Zan anti-homophobia law
Politics

Italy PM hits back at Vatican over challenge to Zan anti-homophobia law

Italy's centre-right unveils candidate in race for Rome mayor
Politics

Italy's centre-right unveils candidate in race for Rome mayor

Rome ceremony to unveil plaque cut short over typo in former Italian president's name
Politics

Rome ceremony to unveil plaque cut short over typo in former Italian president's name

Who is Carlo Calenda
Politics

Who is Carlo Calenda

Italian nationalism explained
Politics

Italian nationalism explained

Rome bookshop sparks debate by refusing to sell Giorgia Meloni memoir
Politics

Rome bookshop sparks debate by refusing to sell Giorgia Meloni memoir

Mario Draghi works as Italy's prime minister for free
Politics

Mario Draghi works as Italy's prime minister for free

Rome's top job: Conte backs Raggi as Gualtieri enters race for mayor
Politics

Rome's top job: Conte backs Raggi as Gualtieri enters race for mayor

Italian PM angers Turkey by calling Erdoğan a 'dictator'
Politics

Italian PM angers Turkey by calling Erdoğan a 'dictator'

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro
Politics

The kidnapping and assassination of Aldo Moro

The personal history of Giovanni 'Gianni' Agnelli
Politics

The personal history of Giovanni 'Gianni' Agnelli

Draghi vows major reforms to help rebuild Italy
Politics

Draghi vows major reforms to help rebuild Italy