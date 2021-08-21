Rome commuters recycle 5 million plastic bottles in exchange for bus tickets

Mayor hails success of Rome's plastic recycling project.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has announced that commuters have recycled more than five million plastic bottles since the city introduced 'plastic-eating' machines in metro stations two years ago.

Under the scheme, commuters who recycle plastic bottles at metro stations can accumulate credits for the purchase of bus and metro tickets through transport apps.

The environmentally-friendly initiative has been expanded to eight subway stations since July 2019, with commuters receiving a credit of five cents for each plastic bottle, meaning if they recycle 30 bottles they receive a free €1.50 ticket.

The ecobonus system has also been introduced in 24 city markets where shoppers who recycle their plastic bottles can receive discounts.

The mayor, who is seeking re-election in October, says the 'mangiaplastica' project is a "useful and fun initiative that allows us to protect the environment and our health."

The +Ricicli +Viaggi machines are in operation at the central Termini as well as Anagnina, Cipro and S. Giovanni on the Metro A line; Laurentina, Piramide and S. Paolo on the B line; and Malatesta on Metro C.

