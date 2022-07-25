Rome city museums free for blood donors

Initiative offers blood donors free entry for two to Rome city museums.

Rome residents who give blood between now and 15 October will have free entry for two to participating municipal museums, as part of a drive to increase the blood supply in the city's hospitals.

The museums taking part in the initiative include Centrale Montemartini, Trajan's Markets, Museo di Roma Palazzo Braschi, Ara Pacis, Galleria d'Arte Moderna on Via Francesco Crispi, Museo di Roma in Trastevere, Villa Torlonia and the Zoological Museum.

The Capitoline Museums offer blood donors a much-reduced entry fee of €2 while the initiative does not cover the temporary exhibitions at the Ara Pacis and Palazzo Braschi museums.

Donors simply present their certificate from the hospital in which they donated blood (or a copy of the certificate) at the ticket office of participating museums.

The initiative is part of the city's annual summer drive to encourage people to give blood at a time of year when donations decrease significantly.