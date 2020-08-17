Rome: Babingtons moves outside at Spanish Steps

Victorian tea room moves into Piazza di Spagna in the heart of Rome.

Babingtons, the Victorian Tea Rooms at the foot of Rome's Spanish Steps, has opened a temporary outdoor space in Piazza di Spagna this summer.

The new space will be open for breakfast, brunch and high tea every day, except Tuesday, throughout August.

The opening times on weekdays are from midday to 22.30, while on Saturday and Sunday it is open from 10.00 to 22.30, with breakfast and brunch served until 14.00.

The traditional English tea shop and restaurant was established in 1893 by two English women, Isabel Cargill and Anne Marie Babington.

The current owners of the family-run tea rooms are cousins Chiara Bedini and Rory Bruce, the great-grandchildren of Isabel Cargill.

Babingtons celebrated its 125th anniversary in Rome earlier this year.