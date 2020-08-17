Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie

Italian police are attempting to track down Pompeii tourist.

A police investigation is underway after a tourist climbed onto the roof of the ancient bath house in Italy's archaeological site of Pompeii, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The probe began after images of the unidentified woman surfaced on the internet, causing a storm of controversy on social media.

Police are attempting to establish the identity of the woman who was photographed while taking selfies of herself on top of the bath house during the Ferragosto holiday.

Management at Pompeii have described the woman's behaviour as a "deplorable act" which was dangerous to both her and the ancient building.

If caught, the woman will face charges of violating a ban on climbing on Pompeii's precious monuments, reports ANSA.

Photo La Repubblica