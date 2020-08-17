Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie

Italian police are attempting to track down Pompeii tourist.

A police investigation is underway after a tourist climbed onto the roof of the ancient bath house in Italy's archaeological site of Pompeii, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The probe began after images of the unidentified woman surfaced on the internet, causing a storm of controversy on social media. 

Police are attempting to establish the identity of the woman who was photographed while taking selfies of herself on top of the bath house during the Ferragosto holiday.

Management at Pompeii have described the woman's behaviour as a "deplorable act" which was dangerous to both her and the ancient building.

If caught, the woman will face charges of violating a ban on climbing on Pompeii's precious monuments, reports ANSA.

Photo La Repubblica 

General Info

Address 80045 Pompei, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

View on Map

Italy: Tourist climbs onto roof of Pompeii baths for selfie

80045 Pompei, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71541
Previous article Rome: Babingtons moves outside at Spanish Steps

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists
Tourism

Rome hotels slash prices amid lack of tourists

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets
Tourism

Pompeii unveils new hidden secrets

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined after climbing into Roman Forum by night

Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome
Tourism

Bulgari to open five-star hotel in centre of Rome

Getting to Rome from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports
Tourism

Getting to Rome from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports

Rome's unemployed tour guides seek state help
Tourism

Rome's unemployed tour guides seek state help

Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins
Tourism

Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees
Tourism

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees

Rome short rental shock: 13 million 'ghosts'
Tourism

Rome short rental shock: 13 million 'ghosts'

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome to put barrier around Trevi Fountain

Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites
Tourism

Rome moves souvenirs away from tourist sites

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction
Tourism

TripAdvisor: Rome's Colosseum is world's most popular tourist attraction

29 Best Things To Do in Rome
Tourism

29 Best Things To Do in Rome

Gubbio: world's largest Christmas tree in Italy
Tourism

Gubbio: world's largest Christmas tree in Italy

Rome tourist kiosks: info, wi-fi and toilets
Tourism

Rome tourist kiosks: info, wi-fi and toilets