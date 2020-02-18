Rome airport shields tourists from illegal taxis

Fiumicino airport takes action against unauthorised taxis.

Rome's Fiumicino international airport has installed a new supervised route to shield newly-arrived passengers from unauthorised taxi drivers seeking to rip off tourists with extortionate fares.

The system involves tourists being provided with information on taxis and fares at specially installed information desks just before the exits in the luggage collection areas of Terminals 1 and 3.

Tourists are then escorted through a cordoned-off route, identified by yellow marking, and supervised by security guards who shield passengers from being approached by illegal taxi drivers and chauffeurs.

Once outside, tourists are directed to the authorised taxis at a rank monitored by security guards and CCTV cameras.

The move, which is backed by taxi companies and city authorities, is part of a major effort by Rome's airport authority to "protect tourists" from authorised taxi drivers who have long plagued passengers arriving into Fiumicino.

Photo Roma Sociale

Previous article Pompeii reopens House of Lovers after 40 years

